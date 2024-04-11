© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April 11: CSUSB's The Cog & The Wild & Scenic Film Festival

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published April 11, 2024 at 2:44 PM PDT
CSUSB / Wild and Scenic Film Festival

April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. On today’s show, Lillian speaks with Dr. Jess Block Nerren, Faculty Inclusion Fellow for Disability, Difference and Accommodation at Cal State University San Bernardino. Dr. Nerren talks about The Cog, or Cognitive Collective, a sensory hub on campus that promotes NeuroConnection, NeuroHarmony and NeuroDiversity. Also on the show is Greg Russell, Organizer for the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on April 19 at Riverside City College. Greg shares some of the films presented this year and the Eco Fair that will precede the festival.

For more information about The Cog at CSUSB, visit https://www.csusb.edu/ssd/neurodiversity-center

For more information about Wild & Scenic Film Festival, visit wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

