March 21: The Paley Center for Media

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Rene Reyes, Vice President of Programming and Festivals for the Paley Center for Media. This year, PaleyFest will take place April 12 – 20 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. PaleyFest is a television festival, bringing fans together with the stars for exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations, a premiere screening or episode, and a Q&A with the audience. Rene shares the history of the Paley Center, the classes they offer for students interested in media, and talks about this year’s PaleyFest 2024 lineup.

For more information, visit https://www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyfest/

