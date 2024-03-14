© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

March 14: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch & Lincoln Shrine Memorial

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:04 PM PDT
The Flower Fields

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Fred Clarke, General Manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, who talks about their ranunculus blooms this spring season. Then, Lincoln Shrine Memorial Curator Nathan Gonzalez & Special Collections Manager Maria Carrillo share the important items in the Civil War era museum, located in Redlands.

For more information about The Flower Fields, visit https://www.theflowerfields.com/

For more information about the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, visit www.lincolnshrine.org

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez LifestylesFeatured
Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
