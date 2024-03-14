March 14: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch & Lincoln Shrine Memorial

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Fred Clarke, General Manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, who talks about their ranunculus blooms this spring season. Then, Lincoln Shrine Memorial Curator Nathan Gonzalez & Special Collections Manager Maria Carrillo share the important items in the Civil War era museum, located in Redlands.

For more information about The Flower Fields, visit https://www.theflowerfields.com/

For more information about the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, visit www.lincolnshrine.org