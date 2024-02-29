February 29: Ramona Artistic Director Dennis Anderson & Student Filmmaker Briana Navarro

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dennis Anderson, Artistic Director of Ramona, presented by the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater. Ramona is the nation’s longest-running outdoor drama where hundreds of actors, Spanish dancers and musicians, horses, and cowboys come together in the hills of Hemet to offer a glimpse into the history of Southern California’s Native people. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with student filmmaker Briana Navarro about her full-length film “A Man’s Due”. Briana’s film will be showcased during Wolverine Con and the SBVC International Student Film Festival on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College, March 5 through 8.

To learn more about Ramona, visit https://www.ramonabowl.com/

To learn more about Wolverine Con and the International Student Film Festival, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/academics/pathways/acd/film-television-media/film-festival/wolverinecon.php

