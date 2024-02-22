© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

February 22: Conductor Anthony Parnther

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published February 22, 2024 at 1:46 PM PST
Anthony Parnther / San Bernardino Symphony

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Music Director and Conductor for the San Bernardino Symphony, Anthony Parnther. Anthony is a film and video game composer and conducts orchestras around the world, with his home orchestra here in San Bernardino. He talks about how he developed his love for music, talks about playing the bassoon among other instruments, and discusses the San Bernardino Symphony’s 2024 season.

To learn more, visit https://www.sanbernardinosymphony.org/

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
