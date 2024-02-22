February 22: Conductor Anthony Parnther

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Music Director and Conductor for the San Bernardino Symphony, Anthony Parnther. Anthony is a film and video game composer and conducts orchestras around the world, with his home orchestra here in San Bernardino. He talks about how he developed his love for music, talks about playing the bassoon among other instruments, and discusses the San Bernardino Symphony’s 2024 season.

To learn more, visit https://www.sanbernardinosymphony.org/