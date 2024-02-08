February 8: Singer Pia Toscano

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with singer Pia Toscano, who joins Daniel Emmet as one half of their duo in the PBS Special Simply The Best, which can be seen on PBS stations across the nation, including on our sister station KVCR TV. Pia talks about her experience competing on American Idol, her musical influences, and shares some of the songs she enjoys performing. Pia will be in concert March 6 at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage with the Desert Symphony. KVCR has tickets.

For more information about Pia Toscano, visit https://www.piatoscanoupdates.com/

For tickets, visit kvcr.org/events

