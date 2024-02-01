February 1: Jazz Singer Allan Harris

As we share in Black History Month, Lillian speaks with guitarist, jazz vocalist, and songwriter Allan Harris. His upcoming performance of Cross That River tells the story of Blue, a runaway slave who becomes one of America's first Black Cowboys. Allan shares more about the musical’s meaning, his time growing up in New York, and his music.

Cross That River will be at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Saturday, February 1. For tickets, click here

For information about Allan Harris, visit ALLAN HARRIS | jazz singer

