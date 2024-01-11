© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

January 11: Novelist Brad Meltzer

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published January 11, 2024 at 1:45 PM PST

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian welcomes author Brad Meltzer back to the show. Brad talks about his latest books in the Ordinary People Change the World series: I Am Mister Rogers and I Am Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He shares the concept behind the series and why it’s important to share these stories with children. The books inspired the PBS kids show Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, that can be seen on KVCR TV Monday through Friday at 10:30am.

For more information, visit https://bradmeltzer.com/

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
