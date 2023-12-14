December 14: Riverside Area Rape Crisis Center

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Adriane Lamar Snyder, CEO of the Riverside Area Rape Crisis Center, celebrating 50 years of service. Dr. Snyder talks about services and advocacy support for survivors and families affected by all forms of sexual violence including sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24 hours: 1-800-656-4673

The Riverside Rape Crisis Center Hotline & Advocacy is also available 24 hours a day:

1-866-686-7273

For more information, visit https://rarcc.org/