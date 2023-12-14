© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

December 14: Riverside Area Rape Crisis Center

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM PST
Riverside Area Rape Crisis Center

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Adriane Lamar Snyder, CEO of the Riverside Area Rape Crisis Center, celebrating 50 years of service. Dr. Snyder talks about services and advocacy support for survivors and families affected by all forms of sexual violence including sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24 hours: 1-800-656-4673

The Riverside Rape Crisis Center Hotline & Advocacy is also available 24 hours a day:
1-866-686-7273

For more information, visit https://rarcc.org/

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad