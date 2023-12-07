December 7: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Zaylin Cano, Executive and Artistic Director of Inland Pacific Ballet. Zaylin talks about the history of the dance academy located in Montclair and the notable dancers who have trained there. One of the most popular traditions for the season is The Nutcracker, and Inland Pacific Ballet has performances throughout the month in Rancho Cucamonga, Claremont, and Riverside.

For more information about Inland Pacific Ballet and performances of The Nutcracker, visit https://ipballet.org/the-nutcracker/

