Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

December 7: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published December 7, 2023 at 2:08 PM PST
Inland Pacific Ballet

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Zaylin Cano, Executive and Artistic Director of Inland Pacific Ballet. Zaylin talks about the history of the dance academy located in Montclair and the notable dancers who have trained there. One of the most popular traditions for the season is The Nutcracker, and Inland Pacific Ballet has performances throughout the month in Rancho Cucamonga, Claremont, and Riverside.

For more information about Inland Pacific Ballet and performances of The Nutcracker, visit https://ipballet.org/the-nutcracker/

Information about holiday events around the Inland Empire:

Rancho Cucamonga
A Snowy Hula Day

Ontario
- Christmas on Euclid Experience
5K Reindeer Run
Menorah Procession
Community Sing-A-Long

Riverside
Breakfast with Santa
19th Annual Chanukah Festival

Redlands
Winter Wonderland Workshop

Pomona
Holiday Half Marathon
Christmas Parade

Temecula
Holiday Bike Tour

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
