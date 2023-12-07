December 7: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Zaylin Cano, Executive and Artistic Director of Inland Pacific Ballet. Zaylin talks about the history of the dance academy located in Montclair and the notable dancers who have trained there. One of the most popular traditions for the season is The Nutcracker, and Inland Pacific Ballet has performances throughout the month in Rancho Cucamonga, Claremont, and Riverside.
For more information about Inland Pacific Ballet and performances of The Nutcracker, visit https://ipballet.org/the-nutcracker/
Information about holiday events around the Inland Empire:
Rancho Cucamonga
A Snowy Hula Day
Ontario
- Christmas on Euclid Experience
5K Reindeer Run
Menorah Procession
Community Sing-A-Long
Riverside
Breakfast with Santa
19th Annual Chanukah Festival
Redlands
Winter Wonderland Workshop
Pomona
Holiday Half Marathon
Christmas Parade
Temecula
Holiday Bike Tour