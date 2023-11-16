November 16: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

As part of Native American Heritage Month, this week on Lifestyles, Lillian will talk with Chef Freddie Bitsuie. He’ll talk about his new cook book New Native Kitchen and the duties in planning a menu. Then Lillian will speak with Liz McSwain Executive Director of the Caramel Connection Foundation. Liz will talk about their community garden and their upcoming Friendsgiving celebration event on Nov 19.

To learn more about Chef Freddie Bitsuie, check out his Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fjbits/or his Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chef.freddie.bitsoie

To learn more about the Caramel Connection Foundation, check out their website at https://caramelconnections.org/