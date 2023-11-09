November 9: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

November is Native American Heritage Month. Today, Lillian speaks with TV personality, actress, advocate, and pilot Ariel Tweto. Ariel talks about growing up in Alaska and shares some of her many projects including her non-profit Popping Bubbles. Ariel also discusses her hosting project with our sister TV Channel FNX – First Nation Experience. She and Bird Runningwater are the hosts of FNX’s original series Native Shorts. The new season of Native Shorts premieres on November 30. To learn more about Native Shorts and its full schedule visit the FNX website at FNX.org. You can find Ariel on Facebookand Instagram.