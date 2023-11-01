November 2: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Mark and Eva Woodsmall, Founders of Spero Vineyards. Their Viticulture Vocational Training program is an innovative work training program dedicated to securing meaningful vocational outcomes for young adults with developmental disabilities. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Marissa Kucheck, Director of Museum Arts and Culture for the City of Ontario. Marissa talks about the Ontario Museum of History and Art and their new exhibit Built on Water, which focuses on the history, present, and future of water and water conservation in the Ontario region and the Chino Basin.

To learn more about Spero Vineyards, visit Spero Vineyards

To learn more about the Ontario Museum of History and Art, visit Built on Water | Ontario Museum

