October 19: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Nicole Ramos, Director of Marketing and Communications with OmniTrans. Nicole talks about their services, including their Travel Training program where a staff member will travel with a rider until they’re comfortable with the process and their route. She also discusses reduced rates and their Beautiful Benches Project. OmniTrans is seeking Inland Empire artists to paint unique art designs on their concrete benches throughout the San Bernardino Valley. Submissions are open now until November 27, 2023.

Also on the show, KVCR’s Shareen Awad speaks with Daniel Beld, a Scare Actor at Knott's Scary Farm. He shares the audition process for this seasonal gig, how he gets into character, and his scare tactics. It’s a job you don’t always think about.

For more information about OmniTrans and the Beautiful Benches Project, visit omnitrans.org

For more information about Knott's Scary Farm, visit knotts.com