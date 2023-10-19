© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

October 19: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT
Omnitrans / Chris Cornish @chriscornishphotography / Knotts

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Nicole Ramos, Director of Marketing and Communications with OmniTrans. Nicole talks about their services, including their Travel Training program where a staff member will travel with a rider until they’re comfortable with the process and their route. She also discusses reduced rates and their Beautiful Benches Project. OmniTrans is seeking Inland Empire artists to paint unique art designs on their concrete benches throughout the San Bernardino Valley. Submissions are open now until November 27, 2023.

Also on the show, KVCR’s Shareen Awad speaks with Daniel Beld, a Scare Actor at Knott's Scary Farm. He shares the audition process for this seasonal gig, how he gets into character, and his scare tactics. It’s a job you don’t always think about.

For more information about OmniTrans and the Beautiful Benches Project, visit omnitrans.org

For more information about Knott's Scary Farm, visit knotts.com

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad