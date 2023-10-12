© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

October 12: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:15 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Frank Pefley, Regional Manager with the Braille Institute in Riverside. Frank shares details about the classes and workshops they offer and raises awareness about people who are experiencing vision loss. White Cane Day is October 17, which will include a Community Cane Walk and live entertainment. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Tanialee Sanchez, Events Developer and Outreach Specialist for Inland Regional Center. Tonya talks about their services and their Fall Festival Cultural Resource Fair on October 28 at the Riverside Convention Center.

To learn more about the Braille Institute in Riverside, visit https://brailleinstitute.org/riverside

To learn more about Inland Regional Center, visit https://www.inlandrc.org/

Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
