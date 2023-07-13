© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

July 13: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM PDT

Lillian speaks with Dr. Akshat Jain, Director of the Pediatric Sickle Cell Center at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital. Dr. Jain shares details about sickle cell disease, in order to increase public knowledge and understanding of the disease, specifically how it affects children. He discusses risk factors, treatment, and the challenging effects of the disease. He also talks about life-saving stem cell transplants, donor eligibility, and the donor process.

For more information, visit https://lluch.org/services/pediatric-sickle-cell-care

