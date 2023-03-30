© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

March 30: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:05 PM PDT
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Pastor Chris Reinhard, Campus Pastor for Sandals Church San Bernardino. He talks about The Hill Teen Center that’s currently under construction in San Bernardino. The plan is that The Hill Teen Center will be a safe place for teens to go before and after school and on the weekends. Then, Lillian speaks with KVCR’s Jessica Greenwell, the newest local host of Morning Edition. Jessica discusses her new role and her involvement on the television side of KVCR for the past 15 years.

To learn more about The Hill Teen Center, visit
San Bernardino Teen Center - ROGO Foundation

You can hear Jessica Greenwell on Morning Edition, weekdays from 5:30am-9am.

Lillian Vasquez
