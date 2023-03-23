March 23: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Debra Johnson, President of the Art Alliance of the Riverside Art Museum. She shares the history of the Art Alliance and their Riverside Art Market event at White Park, which highlights local artists and raises funds for the Art Museum and art students in the community.

Also on the show, Lillian has a quick conversation with Frank Valverde with the Valverde School of Performing Arts. Frank shares details about the upcoming performance of In The Heights, the weekends of March 24 and March 31 at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.

The Riverside Art Market is Saturday, April 1 from 10am to 5pm at White Park in Downtown Riverside. To learn more, visit https://www.riversideartalliance.org/

In the Heights is March 24 through April 2 at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga. For more information, visit lewisfamilyplayhouse.com