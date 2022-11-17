November 17: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Ashley Eddy, a student at San Bernardino Valley College. Ashley will be playing the role of Audrey in their upcoming musical performance of Little Shop of Horrors, the story of a flower shop assistant who discovers an unusual plant with a carnivorous appetite. Ashley talks about the adaptations that helped her prepare for the role, what to expect at the performance, and shares her background in theater. Little Shop of Horrors will be at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium December 1 through 3 at 7pm and December 4 at 2pm.

Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Gladys, an SBVC graduate who shares her story of recovery from alcohol abuse. A life-threatening motorcycle accident changed Gladys’ life and pushed her to return to school to helps others make better choices.

To learn more about Little Shop of Horrors, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/academic-career-programs/transfer-preparation/theater/index.php

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol abuse, you can call the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Hope Line at 1 (800) NCA-CALL (1 800 622-2255