March 3: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with Bob Boilen, host of NPR’s All Songs Considered and the creator of the Tiny Desk Concert Series. He shares how music led him to his career at NPR, how the Tiny Desk Concerts was conceived, and how you can enter the 8th Annual Tiny Desk Contest, accepting entries now until March 14. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Lucas Cuny, Director of the Institute of Media Arts at San Bernardino Valley College and Assistant Professor for Film, TV, and Media. Lucas talks about their upcoming Wolverine Con and International Student Film Festival, which kicks off March 30.

For more information about Tiny Desk Concerts, visit https://www.npr.org/series/tiny-desk-concerts/

For Tiny Desk Contest information, including how you can submit your entry, visit https://tinydeskcontest.npr.org/2022/open/

For information about SBVC's Wolverine Con and International Student Film Festival, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/academic-career-programs/degrees-certificates/film-television-media/film-festival/filmfestivalpage.php