December 2: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published December 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM PST
LLV Dec 2 photo.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Janice Rutherford, Second District Supervisor for San Bernardino County, about the Christmas Reception and Toy Drive on Thursday Dec. 9 in Rancho Cucamonga. The community is invited to come out for holiday treats and entertainment, and donate new, unopened gifts or gift cards for foster youth. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with high school student Hayley Licon. Hayley is the CFO and Founder of Hayley’s Holiday Wish Foundation, a nonprofit that supports underserved children in the San Bernardino City area. Then Lillian talks with Timothy Williams, co-owner of Light It Up Mo Val, an all-immersive drive thru experience for the holidays.

For more information about Janice Rutherford and the Christmas Reception and Toy Drive, visit http://sbcounty.gov/rutherford/

To learn more about Hayley’s Holiday Wish Foundation, visit https://hayleysholidaywishfoundation.org/about

For more about Light It Up Mo Val, visit https://www.lightitupmoval.com/

For information about The Gingerbread Man's Spectacular Holiday Light Adventure, visit https://holidaylightadventure.com/

