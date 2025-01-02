© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts 12/1/24 - Paul Reiser, Sarah Brightman

Published January 2, 2025 at 4:23 PM PST

David Fleming speaks with Sarah Brightman, with a FEW stops in our region QUITE soon. She’ll be at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio December 7th, Down to the San Diego Civic Center on the 8th, and at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood December 15th. First though, also in the region soon at The Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga December 21st, Paul Reiser. It was Reiser for the entirety of LAST week’s show, but there was so much to talk about WITH him, we’re starting this edition of the program with, well, what I couldn’t fit LAST week. Just ahead – Reiser’s VERY recent work on Stranger Things, and… some NOT so recent stuff as well.

