KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 7/7/24 - Author Jane Kirkpatrick & The Healing of Natalie Curtis

By David Fleming
Published July 11, 2024 at 2:56 PM PDT

In the earliest part of the 20th century, Natalie Curtis was on a journey with her brother, documenting music, dance and language of the Navajo, Hopi, and Zuni Tribes. This was in part by hand, and in part through the use of a wax-cylinder phonograph. This was also at a time when many sought to ban such things... people speaking their own language, singing their own songs, dressing in some sort of traditional fashion...

Not a lot is known about the historical Natalie Curtis, but some is documented and known. Leading up to, during, and after - this is left greatly to the imagination. And this is where Jane Kirkpatrick steps in with a wonderful work of historical fiction, "The Healing of Natalie Curtis." David Fleming speaks with Kirkpatrick about the book, what she did before becoming a writer, and what led to writing the first of 41 books by now.

More at jkbooks.com

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
