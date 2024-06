On this edition of the program, it’s the music once again of the indie rock band, SEPT, with David Fleming in conversation with Ben Ochoa and Caleb Ervin. They’ve got a date at The Troubador in LA June 21st, along with Bed and Boy Comma, as guests of The High Curbs. On a previous KVC-Arts we explored their self-titled release, on this edition of the program – some singles, EP’s and more.