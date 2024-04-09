© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 4/7/24 - More with Henry "Skipper" Franklin, Amongst His Most Recent Albums & More

By David Fleming
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:50 PM PDT

Henry Franklin, Skipper, got his start with Roy Ayers in a Latin jazz group while still in high school. He was recruited by Hugh Masekela for an album which produced "Grazing in the Grass," and took him to Woodstock as well as the Monterey Pop Festival. He's worked as a sideman with many, and has 28 (or so) albums under his own name.

Onthe next KVC-Arts David Fleming speaks with Skipper about one of the most recent - one which earned him a NAACP Image Award in the category of Outstanding Jazz record - instrumental. SUCH a great disc! We'll also hear about one that was a bit of an avant-garde piece, yet still QUITE cool to listen to. We'll touch briefly as well on his time with Stevie Wonder... but it's mostly jazz.

And - jazz in this area! Skipper still lines up the musicians for Pierce Street Jazz, a free concert series at La Sierra University. A variety of types of jazz presented, with known players who are in the region (they're all OVER the place).

AND more!

David Fleming
