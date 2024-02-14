© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 2/11/24 - Evan J. Marshall, Mr. Solo Mandolin

By David Fleming
Published February 14, 2024 at 2:48 PM PST

For this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming interviews Evan J. Marshall. Beyond his time with Riders of the Purple Sage, Evan is known to many as Mr. Solo Mandolin, due to his ability to play both accompaniment and lead at the same time… for this reason he’s also known to some as The Lone Arranger, but also due largely to his take on the final movement from the William Tell Overture – better known in many circles as the theme for The Lone Ranger.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
