KVC-Arts 2/11/24 - Evan J. Marshall, Mr. Solo Mandolin

For this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming interviews Evan J. Marshall. Beyond his time with Riders of the Purple Sage, Evan is known to many as Mr. Solo Mandolin, due to his ability to play both accompaniment and lead at the same time… for this reason he’s also known to some as The Lone Arranger, but also due largely to his take on the final movement from the William Tell Overture – better known in many circles as the theme for The Lone Ranger.

