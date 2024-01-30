© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 1/28/24 - Writers on the Block, With Jamie Lee Musser and Jose Nevarez

By David Fleming
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:14 PM PST
Image created by Jude Musser

Writers on the Block started off as pretty much an open mic for writers... mostly poets. It soon became mainly an online Facebook presence where people could share their works, as well as give and receive feedback. It then became a live event once again - the first Wednesday of every month at The Vault Martini Bar Redlands (which turns/turned 20 years old this year)! There's a sign up sheet starting at 8, and by 9 be ready for, well, readings and recitations. I got there as someone was reading from a short story. Many, many poems followed as we went through the signup sheet. I heard some very personal pieces, and some which were designed for a laugh. I heard some works which adhered strictly to meter and form... and others were a rant on paper. And all of which I enjoyed thoroughly.
The main driving force behind Writers on the Block these days is the combination of Alfred Valdivia Jr., Jamie Lee Musser, and Jose Nevarez AKA Vill Ain. Jamie and Villain join me to talk about Writers on the Block - past and present - and more.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming