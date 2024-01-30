KVC-Arts 1/28/24 - Writers on the Block, With Jamie Lee Musser and Jose Nevarez

Writers on the Block started off as pretty much an open mic for writers... mostly poets. It soon became mainly an online Facebook presence where people could share their works, as well as give and receive feedback. It then became a live event once again - the first Wednesday of every month at The Vault Martini Bar Redlands (which turns/turned 20 years old this year)! There's a sign up sheet starting at 8, and by 9 be ready for, well, readings and recitations. I got there as someone was reading from a short story. Many, many poems followed as we went through the signup sheet. I heard some very personal pieces, and some which were designed for a laugh. I heard some works which adhered strictly to meter and form... and others were a rant on paper. And all of which I enjoyed thoroughly.

The main driving force behind Writers on the Block these days is the combination of Alfred Valdivia Jr., Jamie Lee Musser, and Jose Nevarez AKA Vill Ain. Jamie and Villain join me to talk about Writers on the Block - past and present - and more.