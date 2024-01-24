© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 1/21/24 - Pat Wallis & Gabriel Hart, Mil-Tree & Tapestries of Transformation

By David Fleming
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:52 PM PST

Entertainment to experience… or to see!

Whatever branch of service you might have served in, you may recall just how much they molded you into being a soldier, sailor, marine, etc... but they didn't do a WHOLE lot to prepare you for being a civilian once again.

Enter Mil-Tree, and their program, "Tapestries of Transformation." The purpose of which is connecting veterans back to their community and reducing chronic loneliness and isolation.

The culmination of the program will be a theatrical performance in the Spring, which comes together as the culmination of several workshops - drumming, writing and storytelling, acting, and movement. The workshops are coming up QUITE soon - running through February. AND - they're not JUST for veterans.

More at mil-tree.org.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming