KVC-Arts 1/21/24 - Pat Wallis & Gabriel Hart, Mil-Tree & Tapestries of Transformation

Whatever branch of service you might have served in, you may recall just how much they molded you into being a soldier, sailor, marine, etc... but they didn't do a WHOLE lot to prepare you for being a civilian once again.

Enter Mil-Tree, and their program, "Tapestries of Transformation." The purpose of which is connecting veterans back to their community and reducing chronic loneliness and isolation.

The culmination of the program will be a theatrical performance in the Spring, which comes together as the culmination of several workshops - drumming, writing and storytelling, acting, and movement. The workshops are coming up QUITE soon - running through February. AND - they're not JUST for veterans.

More at mil-tree.org.