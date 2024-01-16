© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 1/14/24 - John Jorgenson, Gypsy Jazz and So Much More

Published January 16, 2024 at 12:25 PM PST

John Jorgenson grew up in Redlands (and while at University of Redlands, actually played clarinet with Benny Goodman conducting!!!), and at one point worked at Disneyland - playing in three different bands comprised of the same four guys. He was in The Desert Rose Band, along with Chris Hillman of the Byrds and Herb Pederson, who’s played with more people than I can name in one breath. He was also in the award-winning Hellecasters, and was invited by Elton John to be part of an 18-month tour, which turned into a 6-year stay. John Jorgenson is also one of the forerunners in the world of Gypsy Jazz.

I interviewed him just over a decade ago when he was getting ready to perform in Redlands, though this was before the creation of KVC-Arts. About time I included this one! John is still touring and performing in a number of configurations. More at johnjorgenson.com

