KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 6/18/23 - Ashley Eddy, Redlands Theatre Festival and More

By David Fleming
Published June 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM PDT

On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks once again with Ashley Eddy. She was on the previous edition of the program talking about the recent production of Little Shop of Horrors, and the exciting opportunities that led to. Now, among other things we’ll hear about The Redlands theatre festival. This year the Redlands Theatre Festival is running in repertory Arsenic and Old Lace, Anton Chekov’s The Seagull, Urinetown – The Musical, Head Over Heels, and The Curious Incident of The Dog In the Nighttime. rtfseason.com for more.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming