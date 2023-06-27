KVC-Arts 6/18/23 - Ashley Eddy, Redlands Theatre Festival and More

On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks once again with Ashley Eddy. She was on the previous edition of the program talking about the recent production of Little Shop of Horrors, and the exciting opportunities that led to. Now, among other things we’ll hear about The Redlands theatre festival. This year the Redlands Theatre Festival is running in repertory Arsenic and Old Lace, Anton Chekov’s The Seagull, Urinetown – The Musical, Head Over Heels, and The Curious Incident of The Dog In the Nighttime. rtfseason.com for more.