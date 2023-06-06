© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts 6/4/23 - Juliana Brown Eyes, Her Short Film "Pehin," Music and More

By David Fleming
Published June 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM PDT

Pehin - meaning "hair" in the language of the Lakota. This is the title of a short by Juliana Brown Eyes. It's dark, disturbing, and evocative. Through a series of photographs and a soundtrack with more and more layers as we go, this begins with what seems to be "a day in the life..." feeding a dog (Puppy Brown Eyes makes a guest appearance), some almonds in a blender... beginning the day. We see then that this is a look at what a woman is going through... thinking... experiencing... feeling... after she's scalped and killed a man responsible for a series of missing (and presumably murdered) indigenous women on the Pine Ridge reservation. Running at just under 2 1/2 minutes, see and read a bit about this short film at www.witkoproject.com.

David Fleming speaks with Juliana about the film, her music, and other projects.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
