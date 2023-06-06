KVC-Arts 6/4/23 - Juliana Brown Eyes, Her Short Film "Pehin," Music and More

Pehin - meaning "hair" in the language of the Lakota. This is the title of a short by Juliana Brown Eyes. It's dark, disturbing, and evocative. Through a series of photographs and a soundtrack with more and more layers as we go, this begins with what seems to be "a day in the life..." feeding a dog (Puppy Brown Eyes makes a guest appearance), some almonds in a blender... beginning the day. We see then that this is a look at what a woman is going through... thinking... experiencing... feeling... after she's scalped and killed a man responsible for a series of missing (and presumably murdered) indigenous women on the Pine Ridge reservation. Running at just under 2 1/2 minutes, see and read a bit about this short film at www.witkoproject.com.

David Fleming speaks with Juliana about the film, her music, and other projects.