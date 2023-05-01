© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCaRtsLogo_a03.png
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 4/29/23 - Doug Levitt's new album Edge of Everywhere

By David Fleming
Published May 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT
doug levitt edge.jpg

On this special one-hour edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Doug Levitt. He'd always had music as a part of him, but after college (where he studied with Carl Sagen) he became a foreign correspondent, covering some rather heavy events and areas. He decided the next logical(?) step was to drop it all and pursue music full-time.

He bought a six-month greyhound pass, packed an old beat up Martin guitar, and a copy of (how apropos) Woody Guthrie's "Bound For Glory."

Now - after more than 10 years and more than 10,000 miles travelled, the stories of - and sometimes from - the people he met along the way have been turned into song. We'll hear of a woman who drives an 18-wheeler, a man who'd lost his son - and is struggling with addiction, a man who wants to set a good example for his daughters... and is on his way to turn himself in to federal prison.

ALL of these stories... SO poignant... and SUCH a joy to revisit the conversation as I dropped in music from the disc!

These make up the album "Edge of Everywhere," out May 12th. douglevitt.com

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming