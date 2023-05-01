KVC-Arts 4/29/23 - Doug Levitt's new album Edge of Everywhere

On this special one-hour edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Doug Levitt. He'd always had music as a part of him, but after college (where he studied with Carl Sagen) he became a foreign correspondent, covering some rather heavy events and areas. He decided the next logical(?) step was to drop it all and pursue music full-time.

He bought a six-month greyhound pass, packed an old beat up Martin guitar, and a copy of (how apropos) Woody Guthrie's "Bound For Glory."

Now - after more than 10 years and more than 10,000 miles travelled, the stories of - and sometimes from - the people he met along the way have been turned into song. We'll hear of a woman who drives an 18-wheeler, a man who'd lost his son - and is struggling with addiction, a man who wants to set a good example for his daughters... and is on his way to turn himself in to federal prison.

ALL of these stories... SO poignant... and SUCH a joy to revisit the conversation as I dropped in music from the disc!

These make up the album "Edge of Everywhere," out May 12th. douglevitt.com