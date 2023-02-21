KVC-Arts 2/12/23 - Charles Kelly's "You're Not Alone" pt 2

"You're Not Alone," from Charles Kelly. The seed for this was planted in late 2021 when Charles brought David Fleming the single, "Endangered Species." Add nine more tracks to that and you get a wonderful 2022 release fitting nicely in any contemporary jazz library. Some funk, some wonderful guitar work, and percussion on top of the drum kit - Charles has been getting some traction on some of the smooth jazz charts with this release.

We heard from and about a portion of the album a couple weeks ago (link to the show here: https://www.kvcrnews.org/.../kvc-arts-1-29-23-charles...), and the rest of the conversation... and album... is on the next KVC-Arts. Hear about a few songs strung together in memory and tone, with a feel of a soundtrack accompanying a trip to Catalina Island.

