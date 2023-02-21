© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCaRtsLogo_a03.png
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 2/12/23 - Charles Kelly's "You're Not Alone" pt 2

By David Fleming
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM PST
Charles-A.-Kelly-Youre-Not-Alone-2022.jpg

"You're Not Alone," from Charles Kelly. The seed for this was planted in late 2021 when Charles brought David Fleming the single, "Endangered Species." Add nine more tracks to that and you get a wonderful 2022 release fitting nicely in any contemporary jazz library. Some funk, some wonderful guitar work, and percussion on top of the drum kit - Charles has been getting some traction on some of the smooth jazz charts with this release.

We heard from and about a portion of the album a couple weeks ago (link to the show here: https://www.kvcrnews.org/.../kvc-arts-1-29-23-charles...), and the rest of the conversation... and album... is on the next KVC-Arts. Hear about a few songs strung together in memory and tone, with a feel of a soundtrack accompanying a trip to Catalina Island.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming