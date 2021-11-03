10/17/21 - Charles A. Kelly, his new single - "Endangered Species"
David Fleming speaks with Charles A. Kelly, a professor on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College, and a musician whose past includes working with Stevie Wonder, The Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge and more. He has a new single out called "Endangered Species," and well on his way to a new album - out soon.
David Fleming speaks with Charles A. Kelly, a professor on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College, and a musician whose past includes working with Stevie Wonder, The Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge and more. He has a new single out called "Endangered Species," and well on his way to a new album - out soon.