Inland Edition

2/9/22 - UCR Astrophysicist Dr. Stephen Kane Discusses the Webb Telescope

Published February 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM PST
IE Feb 9 Stphen Kane.png

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with UC Riverside Astrophysicist, Stephen Kane. He shares how he and his colleagues are using the James Webb Space Telescope to study Venus, and how the answers they find could ultimately help protect Earth.

To learn more, visit https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/01/11/how-webb-telescope-could-ultimately-help-protect-earth

More information about the James Webb Space Telescope is online at jwst.nasa.gov

Inland Edition Local news
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
