Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Special Election, Tiny Homeless Shelters, And Melba Dunlap

By bpurper 1 hour ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

  1. The special election to replace state Sen. Jeff Stone.
  2. The Riverside city council voted to allow tiny homeless shelters
  3. Former Riverside County Supervisor Melba Dunlap has died.

 

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Tags: 
cassie macduff
Jeff Stone
Melba Dunlap

Related Content

Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Who's Running For City Council And Board of Supervisors

By Benjamin Purper & Cassie MacDuff Jan 17, 2020

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1) We continue our preview of the March primary. This week, we will wrap up our election coverage talking about city council and supervisor races.

 

Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Who's Running For State Assembly And Senate

By Benjamin Purper Jan 10, 2020

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1) We continue our preview of the March primary. This week we take a look at who’s running for state Assembly and Senate in the Inland counties.