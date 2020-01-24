Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Special Election, Tiny Homeless Shelters, And Melba Dunlap

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:
- The special election to replace state Sen. Jeff Stone.
- The Riverside city council voted to allow tiny homeless shelters
- Former Riverside County Supervisor Melba Dunlap has died.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.