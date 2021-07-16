Press-Enterprise Columnist Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie MacDuff are also archived for listening on demand at the Press-Enterprise’s website, pe.com , and here at our website, kvcrnews.org .
Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: CA Budget Surplus; One IE Congressman; Warehouses; And More
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Will Some of California's Multi-billion Dollar Surplus Benefit the IE?
2. A Discussion About A Rising IE Star in the House of Representatives.
3. An Update on Warehouses and Logistics in the Region.
