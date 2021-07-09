Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Fontana Manager Paid for Work After Exit And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Fontana’s former City Manager was paid nearly $1 million in 2020 despite leaving the post in July 2019.

2. Two civil rights organizations say Riverside County court fines are unfair to low-income minorities.

3. The Riverside County Grand Jury criticized the county’s rules governing short-term rentals.

4. And the grand jury also reviewed Riverside County’s 2020 election and concluded there was no evidence of fraud.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.



