Cassie MacDuff
Press-Enterprise Columnist Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie MacDuff are also archived for listening on demand at the Press-Enterprise’s website, pe.com , and here at our website, kvcrnews.org .

Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Fontana Manager Paid for Work After Exit And More

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell
Published July 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Fontana’s former City Manager was paid nearly $1 million in 2020 despite leaving the post in July 2019.
2. Two civil rights organizations say Riverside County court fines are unfair to low-income minorities.
3. The Riverside County Grand Jury criticized the county’s rules governing short-term rentals.
4. And the grand jury also reviewed Riverside County’s 2020 election and concluded there was no evidence of fraud.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

 

