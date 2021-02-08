Eastvale Residents Set to Receive Special Election Vote-By-Mail Ballots

Vote-by-mail ballots are on their way to city of Eastvale voters for a March 2 special election. The Riverside County Registrar mailed 29,000 ballots to registered voters in Eastvale last week and began operation of early voting sites on February 1.

The measure up for consideration is the city’s “No-Tax Increase Gann Measure.” If approved by voters, it would allow Eastvale to keep more local tax dollars in the city for vital services like police and fire. It would not raise or impose new taxes on residents.

Voters can return their mail-in ballots through the mail, at a 24-hour drop box outside the main entrance of the county’s registrar office 2720 Gateway Drive in Riverside, or at any polling place in the city of Eastvale during election day before 8 p.m.

New voter applications and registration changes must be made by February 16 to be eligible to vote in this election.

For questions about registration and voter eligibility, visit the Registrar’s website at www.voteinfo.net or call the office at (951) 486-7200.