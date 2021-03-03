Climate Action Summit To Bring Youth Together To Discuss Environmental Issues In Inland Empire

The Environmental Education Collaborative and Rialto Unified School District are holding a Youth Climate Action Summit tomorrow to bring together educators, students and more to discuss climate issues in the Inland Empire.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

The Environmental Education Collaborative describes the event as “creating a sustainable and just future through environmental learning experiences for all.”

Mary Borobia Walls is with the EEC.

“We want the youth climate action summit to be a yearly thing, we want it to be face-to-face, and we really want it to be a celebration where we come together and celebrate and honor ingenuity and creativity in our community. So often with climate events it's very much just the scientists, and we need the scientists and we need that and that is definitely part of the youth climate action summit, but we also need the artists, we need the musicians. We need the storytellers. We need everyone in our community to know that they have a voice and are needed in order for our region to move ahead. There are so many needs, so many climate injustices right here at home and we want to place where youth are welcome to be able to discuss and share and learn from each other," Walls says.

You can learn more about the summit at climateactionsocal.live.

Virtual doors open at 8am Thursday.