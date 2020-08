Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. David Lo, a Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Sciences and the Senior Associate Dean for Research at the UC Riverside School of Medicine. Dr. Lo reviews the history of vaccines and discusses the vaccine situation regarding COVID 19.

For more information about Dr. Lo, visit profiles.ucr.edu/app/home/profile/davidlo

You can also see Dr Lo’s Vaccine 101 series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLh_Rh6Hn_uhU-E4RV5tMjGp5pOB04fj5B