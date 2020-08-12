8/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Coronavirus Funding, Permits for Some Wilderness Areas, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Containment of the Apple Fire increased to 60 percent. The federal government allocated billions of dollars to California counties to help weather the coronavirus pandemic. With recent overcrowding on trails in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Forest Service is reinstating day use permits for the San Gorgonio, San Jacinto, and Cucamonga wilderness areas. A judge ordered Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors.