8/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Coronavirus Funding, Permits for Some Wilderness Areas, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Containment of the Apple Fire increased to 60 percent.
- The federal government allocated billions of dollars to California counties to help weather the coronavirus pandemic.
- With recent overcrowding on trails in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Forest Service is reinstating day use permits for the San Gorgonio, San Jacinto, and Cucamonga wilderness areas.
- A judge ordered Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors.