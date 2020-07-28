7/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Lawmakers Reconvene, USS Tripoli, Heat Wave, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

California lawmakers reconvened after an extended recess, leaving just over a month to work through roughly 700 pending bills. Governor Newsom is sending 52 million dollars to the Central Valley to help control coronavirus outbreaks. Recent social media posts have made questionable claims about vote by mail. The U.S. Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship leaves Mississippi and heads to San Diego port. Temperatures will start heating up though Riverside County as part of a heat wave heading into the weekend.