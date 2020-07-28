7/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Lawmakers Reconvene, USS Tripoli, Heat Wave, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California lawmakers reconvened after an extended recess, leaving just over a month to work through roughly 700 pending bills.
- Governor Newsom is sending 52 million dollars to the Central Valley to help control coronavirus outbreaks.
- Recent social media posts have made questionable claims about vote by mail.
- The U.S. Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship leaves Mississippi and heads to San Diego port.
- Temperatures will start heating up though Riverside County as part of a heat wave heading into the weekend.