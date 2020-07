Lillian Vasquez speaks with Robert Villegas, spokesperson for Southern California Edison, and Kristine Scott, Senior Public Affairs Manager for SoCalGas, about relief programs in place to help customers pay utility bills during the pandemic.

For more on reduced electricity rates, call the Customer Service number on your electric bill or visit sce.com

For more information on assistance programs and more from SoCalGas, you can visit socalgas.com or call 1-800-427-2200.