5/25 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley Fire Update, Summer Travel, LAX Expansion, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

A Jurupa Valley brush fire, which began Monday morning, holds at 105 acres and 10% contained. Governor Gavin Newsom wants to spend nearly $2 billion on wildfire mitigation and preparing for other natural disasters. Ontario International Airport is expecting passenger traffic at near pre-pandemic levels during the summer months. A massive new $1.73 billion concourse with 15 gates has opened at LAX and includes biometric boarding gates, wireless internet, and touchscreen kiosks. Postal workers plead guilty to California unemployment fraud. Two victims of a barbershop stabbing in Riverside are recovering in the wake of a shooting that left a former employee dead.