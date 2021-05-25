Related Program: 
5/25 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley Fire Update, Summer Travel, LAX Expansion, and More

By Shareen Awad 2 minutes ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A Jurupa Valley brush fire, which began Monday morning, holds at 105 acres and 10% contained.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom wants to spend nearly $2 billion on wildfire mitigation and preparing for other natural disasters.
  3. Ontario International Airport is expecting passenger traffic at near pre-pandemic levels during the summer months.
  4. A massive new $1.73 billion concourse with 15 gates has opened at LAX and includes biometric boarding gates, wireless internet, and touchscreen kiosks.
  5. Postal workers plead guilty to California unemployment fraud.
  6. Two victims of a barbershop stabbing in Riverside are recovering in the wake of a shooting that left a former employee dead.  

