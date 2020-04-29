4/29 Empire KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Update for Riverside County, 4 Stage Reopening Plan, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside County reports 92 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,303 confirmed recoveries. Governor Gavin Newsom laid out a four-stage plan on reopening the economy. Riverside County officials have filed a complaint over conditions at Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which was evacuated after staff failed to show up for work. Low-income Californians can now order groceries online using government benefits through a new pilot program.