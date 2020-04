Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Tenants who have lost income due to the coronavirus are worried they won’t be able to pay their May rent. A new wave of unemployment applications is expected in the coming days. Tens of thousands of Californians flocked to the beach this past weekend and Governor Newsom had a stern warning for them. High school seniors head online for isolation proms.