3/9 KVCR Midday News: Over 210,000 State Educators Vaccinated, Riverside Rental Assistance, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

A free online workshop designed to encourage young women to pursue careers in computer science is coming to the Inland Empire. Governor Newsom spoke in Tulare County, highlighting major steps forward in vaccinations, which included 210,000 state educators vaccinated in the past week. A new round of rental assistance is available to eligible Riverside County residents. The fiscal year reserve pool for Riverside County is larger than anticipated.