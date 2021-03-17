3/17 KVCR Midday News: FB Vaccine App, Police Reform Proposal, Riv County Now in Red Tier, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

A new tool from Facebook allows eligible Californians to find out where they can get COVID-19 vaccines. California state lawmakers are bringing back a proposal to strip badges from police officers who commit crimes or misconduct. Riverside County has officially moved back into the less restrictive red tier. Police plan to crack down on St. Patrick’s Day celebrants who drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, prescription, and other drugs.