2/4 KVCR Midday News: CA to Open Two Vaccination Centers, Riv County Crematoriums Cleared, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

A petition is circulating in the community of Bloomington urging San Bernardino County officials to reject a proposal that would allow for a three million square foot warehouse district. This Superbowl Sunday, Inland Empire public health officials are asking residents to consider virtual gatherings to avoid the further spread of COVID-19. California is opening two new COVID vaccination centers, one at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and the other at Cal State University Los Angeles. Crematoriums throughout Riverside County were cleared to conduct operations amidst a coronavirus surge.